- In the videos above and below are wrestlers featured in A Block and B Block in the G1 Climax 28 tournament (full details here).

- Ring of Honor's next stop is Nashville, Tennessee on July 20 for its Honor for All live event. Here's the current card:

* Nick Aldis (c) vs. Flip Gordon (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* Punishment Martinez (c) vs. Scorpio Sky (ROH World TV Championship)

* Cody vs. TK O'Ryan

* Matt Taven vs. Marty Scurll

* The Young Bucks vs. The Briscoes vs. The Addiction

* Sumie Sakai vs. Karen Q (Proving Grounds Match - If Karen wins, she's get a future title shot)

* Chuckie T vs. Bully Ray

- ROH announced it will be partnering up with four other wrestling schools: The World Famous Monster Factory, Team 3D Academy, Maryland Championship Wrestling, and the Power Factory. In ROH's full statement they wrote:

"These four schools will serve as partners for developing young talent who will train to learn wrestling, communication, and all other aspects needed to enter the ROH Dojo and become an ROH Star."