Yesterday we asked what match you thought would main event tonight's WWE Extreme Rules PPV and it came down to two matches (AJ Styles vs. Rusev, Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley) getting a couple votes for third place was WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler. Ultimately, Styles and Rusev got the gold, but it wasn't exactly a blowout in the comments.

The prevailing thought was the WWE Championship should always close out the show, although knowing WWE most of you wouldn't put it past them to have Reigns and Lashley go on last. There's potential to set up a SummerSlam match against Brock Lesnar, but it's at risk of having the crowd bounce before the match even ends.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments.

Edjro:

"Should be the WWE Championship match! Always! Don't put it before a match with Reigns vs. Lashley that not many people will be interested in seeing. They might leave early if it happens to be the main event."

The Charisma Of Stigma, Bass:

"Lashley/Reigns has no official consequence, and even if it's the assumed number one contender match, do you really want Roman main eventing Extreme Rules AND SummerSlam? Let Rusev have his day, even if he ain't winning the title!"

WWF4LIFE:

"AJ Styles vs Rusev should main event, but knowing WWE it will be Lashley and Reigns."

The Monster Among IWC:

"If Rusev is booked to win the WWE title match then that should main event, imagine the massive pop of Rusev Day chants and the fans can go home EXTREMEly happy."

