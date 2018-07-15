NJPW G1 Climax 28 Results (Night 2): Kenny Omega Takes On Tetsuya Naito, Ibushi Vs. Sabre Jr.

The NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament continued today and will run until August 12 with the winner getting an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January. Above are the first two matches from today's show. In the main event, Kenny Omega defeated Tetsuya Naito.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Hangman Page and Chase Owens defeated Shota Umino and Michael Elgin

* EVIL and BUSHI defeated YOSHI-HASHI and SHO

* Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado defeated Togi Makabe and Toa Henare

* Bad Luck Fale and Tonga Loa defeated Kazuchika Okada and Gedo

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay defeated Jay White and YOH

Tournament Matches (B Block)

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Toru Yano

* Tama Tonga defeated Juice Robinson

* Hirooki Goto defeated SANADA

* Kota Ibushi defeated Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kenny Omega defeated Tetsuya Naito

The next G1 show will be tomorrow at 5am ET live on NJPW World, here are the next set of tournament matches.

* Michael Elgin vs. Hangman Page

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. EVIL

* Togi Makabe vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White