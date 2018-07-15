Possible Spoilers** Big Name Near WWE Extreme Rules Location

Last night, Hulk Hogan flew into Cleveland, Ohio, which is not too far from tonight's WWE Extreme Rules in Pittsburgh, PA. According to PWInsider, several fans noted seeing Hogan on their flight heading to Cleveland.

What makes this more interesting is Hogan doesn't have any public appearances in the area and he tweeted out a shot of his backyard, while he was actually sitting on a plane. The report continued that two readers saw Hogan and Jimmy Hart leave the Cleveland airport last night.

My back yard HH pic.twitter.com/V9CW8gt7T6 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 15, 2018

My dad is sitting next to Hulk Hogan on his flight. I am dead. pic.twitter.com/HZuZwDc77A — Austin Knight (@KnyghtLyfe) July 15, 2018

Hogan was considered to be involved in the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, but that never ended up not coming together. Last month in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hogan said talks with joining up with WWE were moving along.

"Things are moving in that direction quite quickly," Hogan said. "It's all about execution and timing and the right place and the right time, but things are good."