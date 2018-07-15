NSYNC Member Tweets WWE About Team Hell No, Kurt Angle Throws Out First Pitch (Video), Nikki Bella

- Above, Nikki Bella headed to her bachelorette party with some of her friends and family. The group gets their unicorn look on the party bus and Nikki talks about being the perfect woman.

- On this week's SmackDown, Kane showed he was quite the NSYNC fan and even incorporated some of their lyrics during a strategy meeting with Daniel Bryan and the New Day, which you can see in the video below. WWE tweeted a photo of the new "*INSYNC" group, which received a response from NSYNC member, Joey Fatone, "WWE I guess since we are not touring, a new group has surfaced! Good luck, Team Hell No!"

- Yesterday, Kurt Angle threw out the first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirates game. The Pirates would defeat the Milwaukee Brewers, 2-1. Below is video of Angle throwing a strike and a photo with his family (minus Jason Jordan) at the game.