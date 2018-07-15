Elias Starts GoFundMe For The Rock, Creepiest Boogeyman Moments, How The Rock's Film Is Performing

- Above are the five creepiest moments involving The Boogeyman. The group includes: dropping worms on Queen Sharmell, scaring Simon Dean, Miz getting a mouthful of worms, freaking out John Cena, and The Boogeyman taking care of Jillian Hall's face mole.

- The Rock's latest film, Skyscraper, didn't quite live up to the $40 opening weekend prediction as it's only expected to bring in around 25.4 million, according to Deadline Hollywood. The film placed third behind Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation ($44.1 million) and Ant-Man and the Wasp ($29.5 million).

See Also The Rock On How Serious His Daughter Is About A Future With WWE

- As noted, Elias made an appearance last week on Busted Open Radio where he issued a challenge to The Rock. On Twitter, Elias has already started up a $10 million GoFundMe for Rock where the description of the campaign simply reads, "This is for the rock's road to recovery after Walking With Elias." Currently, $25 have been donated.