UFC Fight Night 133 Results: Former Champion Returns With Victory, 'Super' Sage Northcutt Wins

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos made his return to the Octagon Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 133, spoiling the Octagon debut of Blagoy Ivanov. The bout served as the main event to the card from Boise, Idaho on FOX Sports 1.

Dos Santos, who was forced to sit on the sidelines while his issues with USADA were resolved, earned a decision. "Cigano" swept all three scorecards and all five rounds vs. the former World Series of Fighting champion.

In the co-main event, "Super" Sage Northcutt stunned veteran Zak Ottow, earning a second round finish. Rick Glenn topped Dennis Bermudez, Niko Price knocked out Randy Brown, former title challenger Chad Mendes returned with a finish vs. Myles Jury and Cat Zingano bested Marion Reneau.

Raoni Barcelos and Kurt Holobaugh scored the "Fight of the Night" bonus, with Price and Mendes picking up "Performance of the Night" bonuses.

Complete results are below:

* Junior dos Santos def. Blagoy Ivanov via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

* Sage Northcutt def. Zak Ottow via KO (strike) at 3:13 of Round 2

* Rick Glenn def. Dennis Bermudez via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

* Niko Price def. Randy Brown via KO (strike) at 1:09 of Round 2

* Chad Mendes def. Myles Jury via TKO (strikes) at 2:52 of Round 1

* Cat Zingano def. Marion Reneau via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

* Alejandro Perez def. Eddie Wineland via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Alexander Volkanovski def. Darren Elkins via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Said Nurmagomedov def. Justin Scoggins via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Raoni Barcelos def. Kurt Holobaugh via TKO (strikes) at 1:29 of Round 3

* Liz Carmouche def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Mark de la Rosa def. Elias Garcia via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:00 of Round 2

* Jessica Aguilar def. Jodie Esquibel via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)