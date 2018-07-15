WrestlingInc.com

WWE Reportedly Signs Indie Wrestler, WWE Stars Hype Extreme Rules PPV, Seth Rollins (Video)

By Joshua Gagnon | July 15, 2018

- Above is a clip from last year's Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way match where Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to become the number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship. At the Great Balls of Fire PPV, Joe would gets his title shot against Brock Lesnar, but came up short.

- According to LuchaCentral (H/T Squared Circle Sirens), indie wrestler Lacey Lane has signed a developmental contract with WWE. Towards the end of last year, Lane initially had an offer with WWE, but once they found arthritis in her knee the offer was rescinded. That looks to be cleared up now. Lane's notable appearances are with The Crash Lucha Libre (where she is the current Women's Champion) and AroLucha.

- With WWE Extreme Rules just hours away, WWE Champion AJ Styles, Rusev, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley have all commented on their respective matches.






Gustavo Hinojosa contributed to this article.

