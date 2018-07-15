WWE Reportedly Signs Indie Wrestler, WWE Stars Hype Extreme Rules PPV, Seth Rollins (Video)

- Above is a clip from last year's Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way match where Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to become the number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship. At the Great Balls of Fire PPV, Joe would gets his title shot against Brock Lesnar, but came up short.

- According to LuchaCentral (H/T Squared Circle Sirens), indie wrestler Lacey Lane has signed a developmental contract with WWE. Towards the end of last year, Lane initially had an offer with WWE, but once they found arthritis in her knee the offer was rescinded. That looks to be cleared up now. Lane's notable appearances are with The Crash Lucha Libre (where she is the current Women's Champion) and AroLucha.

- With WWE Extreme Rules just hours away, WWE Champion AJ Styles, Rusev, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley have all commented on their respective matches.

I've held the @WWE Championship for 250 days. Defended it on multiple continents, different countries.

Today is like any other day.

Today is #AJStylesDay.#ExtremeRules — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 15, 2018

In Pittsburgh is where i had neck surgery. In Pittsburgh is where i debuted at the Royal Rumble. In Pittsburgh is where i become champion TONIGHT ! #RusevDay #ExtremeRules2018 — Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 15, 2018

Every ring or cage is an opportunity to REMIND everyone who I am and what I can do. #ExtremeRules #ReignsvsLashley — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 15, 2018

Two of the best in the game with the richest prize on #Raw at stake. Psyched for Pittsburgh. Psyched for #ExtremeRules. Psyched to bring the world to its feet. https://t.co/YbRemPdGwO — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 13, 2018

#tfw you're the best and the worst & there's nothing anyone can do about it. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/iHKPN8v91N — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) July 15, 2018

Gustavo Hinojosa contributed to this article.