WWE Announces Hulk Hogan Is Reinstated Into WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE just announced after a three-year suspension Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. Below is WWE's full announcement:

"After a three-year suspension, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. This second chance follows Hogan's numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake. These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame."

It's been well documented WWE has been keeping a close eye on the reactions to Hulk Hogan's recent appearances at events like the Boys & Girls Club HOF and the Andre the Giant Documentary Premiere to see how he's been received.

Hogan hasn't appeared for WWE since being fired by the company in 2015 shortly before a tape containing him making racist remarks was made public. Hogan, who was upset with his daughter Brooke dating a black man, used the n-word several times in the tape and said, "I guess we're all a little racist."

Last month in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hogan said talks with joining up with WWE were moving along.

"Things are moving in that direction quite quickly," Hogan said. "It's all about execution and timing and the right place and the right time, but things are good."