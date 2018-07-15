Updated WWE Extreme Rules Betting Odds: Challengers Favored In Three Title Matches

Extreme Rules betting odds are still very close in most matches. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:

The Pre-show match now has attributed odds as well and those see Sanity favored at -260 to defeat The New Day. While both the Intercontinental Championship and Smackdown Tag Team Championship Matches have seen the odds flip, the odds are still close in either case. Dolph Ziggler, formerly with marginal odds as a favorite is now a slight underdog defending the IC title against Seth Rollins in a 30 minute Iron Man Match. Team Hell No have also flipped as underdogs to favorites in their challenge to the Smackdown Tag Champs, The Bludgeon Brothers.

AJ Styles has seen his odds rise to -850 after already being the best odds compared to all other performers on the card. Rusev is an unlikely challenger to Styles' WWE Championship based on his recent placement on WWE events. This is reminiscent of Jinder Mahal's sudden rise to WWE Championship contendership last year, which saw him defy sportsbook odds throughout his championship reign.

Shinsuke Nakamura's odds as a favorite to defeat United States Champion Jeff Hardy has risen significantly to -350. Asuka, while still favorite to defeat Smackdown Women's Champion Carmella, has seen those odds shorten to make the already close odds tighten up further. For the Raw Women's Championship, Nia Jax is still the underdog challenger but those odds have moved closer in probability for Jax to defeat Champion Alexa Bliss. This means since the odds were introduced, the bettors have been backing Nia more then Bliss.

The rest of the odds for the PPV haven't moved much and are listed below. These always have the possibility to change again up to bell time when the lines close and we will provide an update if there are any major updates.

Below are the current lines:

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

AJ Styles (c) -850 vs Rusev +484

RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP (EXTREME RULES MATCH)

Alexa Bliss (c) -260 vs Nia Jax +180

SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Carmella (c) +110 vs Asuka -150

INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP (30-MINUTE IRON MAN MATCH)

Dolph Ziggler (c) +125 vs Seth Rollins -165

UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Jeff Hardy (c) +250 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -350

RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt (c) -270 vs The B-Team +190

SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) -180 vs Team Hell No +145

STEEL CAGE MATCH

Braun Strowman -350 vs Kevin Owens +250

Roman Reigns -180 vs Bobby Lashley +140

Finn Balor -155 vs Baron Corbin +115

PRESHOW MATCH

The New Day +200 vs Sanity -280