Hulk Hogan Backstage At Extreme Rules, Hogan Has Not Signed New Deal, Hogan On WWE HOF Reinstatement

Earlier today, WWE announced after a three-year suspension Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. Below is WWE's full announcement:

"After a three-year suspension, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. This second chance follows Hogan's numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake. These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame."

According to PWInsider, Hogan is backstage at WWE Extreme Rules and made a formal apology to the WWE locker room for his comments in 2015. Sources who were present for the meeting noted Hogan apologized for embarrassing himself and the company, and told the wrestlers to be careful what the say as they could be recorded withing knowing it. He received a big reaction afterwards with a number of wrestlers shaking his hand and hugging him. Hogan was said to be very emotional during this meeting.

Hulk Hogan then made his first statement on Twitter, looking to acknowledge that same meeting.

Just met with the @WWE Superstars and on all levels the volume of love and support was overwhelming. I've been praying for this day and I finally feel like I made it back home. Only Love 4 the #WWEUNIVERSE brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 15, 2018

Before the meeting with the WWE locker room, Hogan met with a number of WWE officials and "the feeling backstage is he's back on board with the company." However, another report from PWInsider does note that he has not signed any kind of contract with WWE, despite showing up backstage.

See Also WWE Announces Hulk Hogan Is Reinstated Into WWE Hall Of Fame

The report also said he might be at this week's TV tapings, but that's not set in stone as of right now. Hogan hasn't appeared for WWE since being fired by the company in 2015 shortly before a tape containing him making racist remarks was made public.