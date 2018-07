WWE Extreme Rules takes place tonight from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and according to PWInsider the main event of the PPV will be Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley. The two have been feuding since last month and will have their first one-on-one match at tonight's show.

WWE Champion AJ Styles will take on Rusev in the last hour of the PPV, but they will not be closing out the event.

Extreme Rules gets started at 7pm ET with the one-hour Kickoff beginning at 6pm ET.