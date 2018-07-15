WWE Extreme Rules Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Extreme Rules Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

- The 2018 WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show opens live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. Renee Young welcomes us as we see the Steel Cage hanging above the ring. Renee is joined by David Otunga, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

The panel goes over tonight's matches. Renee sends us backstage to Charly Caruso. She talks about Hulk Hogan being reinstated to the WWE Hall of Fame and how he's backstage mingling tonight. Charly says everyone is happy to have Hogan back in the family. She says the whole locker room is waiting to see Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns and Team Hell No vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers tonight. She will be joined later by Shinsuke Nakamura and fans can tweet their questions with the #AskShin hashtag. We go back to the panel and Renee talks about Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match. Finn Balor joins the panel and gives props to Strowman, saying he doesn't envy Owens tonight. They talk Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin tonight and Balor says he's not worried about the size difference. Balor leaves the panel and Renee hypes the Kickoff matches. We see the Steel Cage and James Ellsworth's Shark Cage hanging above the ring. The panel briefly discusses Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella before Renee sends us to the ring.

Sin Cara vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

We go to ringside and Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Sin Cara makes his way out first as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Andrade "Cien" Almas is out next with Zelina Vega.

The bell rings and Almas rocks Cara to start. They go at it and Cara sends Almas flying out of the ring for a breather. Almas comes right back in but Cara dumps him over the top rope to the floor. Cara runs the rope for a suicide dive but Almas blocks him in mid-air and launches him into the barrier as Vega cheers him on.

Almas brings it back into the ring and stomps. Almas with a low dropkick to the face. Almas keeps control, tangling Cara in the ropes and clubbing him to the mat. Almas can't get the pin but keeps control. Cara fights back and they botch a sequence as Almas hits a back elbow, sending Cara to the floor. Almas and Vega pose on the ropes together as we go to a break.

Back from the break and Almas has Cara down by his arm. Cara fights up and out, turning it around with several moves now. Cara counters and spikes Almas into the mat for a close 2 count as Vega looks nervous at ringside. More back and forth in the ring now. They go to the second rope in the corner and trade shots. Cara gets caught in the ropes and almost knocked down but he counters and sends Almas flying out to the floor. Almas lands hard. Almas comes back to the apron as Cara leaps from the top, taking them both back down to the floor.

Cara brings it back into the ring and goes to the top for the Frogsplash. He nails it but Vega is on the apron to distract the referee as Cara goes for the pin. Almas takes advantage and drops Cara with a big kick. Vega chants for the knees now. Almas runs and hits the flying knees in the corner. Almas goes on and hits the Hammerlock DDT for the pin.

Winner: Andrade "Cien" Almas

- After the match, Vega hits the ring and celebrates with Almas. We go to replays. Almas and Vega leave together as his music hits.

- Renee is joined by Shinsuke Nakamura from backstage. He acts like he can't hear her and says he has a bad connection. Sam asks a question and Nakamura calls him a clown. Booker agrees with Sam being a clown but asks how important a title change will be tonight. Nakamura says he respects Hardy but tonight he will take away his canvas, paint and title. Renee thanks Nakamura for the interview and he just smiles, then acts like he can't hear her. The panel discusses Team Hell No vs. The Bludgeon Brothers next. Otunga predicts Team Hell No will win but Sam and Booker believe Harper and Rowan will retain. We see video of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle throwing out the first pitch at the Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game this weekend. Renee leads us to a video package for Nia Jax, Ronda Rousey and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. The panel discusses tonight's RAW Women's Title match until Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler interrupt. Ziggler talks about how everyone wants to just see them on RAW. He gives some props to Seth Rollins but is confident about retaining tonight. Drew says he has the best seat in the house for the match. Ziggler tells Booker that he's no longer about stealing the show, he's about winning. Ziggler says they are the main event of the show, no matter what spot they're in. Drew and Dolph walk away now. Renee sends us back to the ring.

Tables Match: SAnitY vs. The New Day

We go to Tom, Corey and Byron on commentary. The New Day is out next with pancakes for the crowd. SAnitY is out next.

The bell rings and all 6 Superstars start brawling. Big E and Kofi Kingston take Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe on the outside while Xavier Woods sends Eric Young to the floor. The New Day keeps control on the outside and stand up the first table. Wolfe and Dain cut them off. Young and Wolfe double team Big E in the ring now. Young decks Wolfe after Big E moves out of the way. Big E tries to spear Wolfe and Young off the apron but they hit him with knees. Wolfe with a spinning neckbreaker as Young follows up with a big elbow drop from the top.

Wolfe works over Big E in the ring as the screen splits and we cut to a break. Back from the break and Woods and Kofi take out Young and Wolfe on the floor with dives. Dain runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Woods and Kofi down on the floor. Wolfe works over Kofi back in the ring now. Dain and Young start setting up tables at ringside. Wolfe takes Kofi to the top and instructs his partners to stack the tables at ringside. Wolfe goes to put Kofi through the tables but Kofi resists. Young enters the ring and nails Kofi. Woods and Big E take out Dain on the floor. Big E runs in and stops Young and Wolfe from double teaming Kofi, still up top in the corner. Woods and Big E grab Young and Wolfe for powerbombs but Kofi leaps off the top and assists in bringing them to the mat for a big pop.

Woods and Big E place Young on a table outside while Kofi goes to the top. Dain brings Kofi to the mat and stops it. Dain ends up slamming Woods onto Big E in the ring now. Kofi hits Trouble In Paradise to Dain in the ring. Kofi goes to leap out to put Young through a table but Wolfe makes the save. Kofi and Wolfe tangle on the apron now. Kofi hangs on as Young goes to the top. Wolfe bites Kofi on the apron, trying to make him fall from the apron to the table on the floor. Young leaps from the top, putting Kofi through the table with a big elbow drop. SAnitY wins.

Winners: SAnitY

- After the match, Kofi and his partners try to recover as SAnitY gets to their feet.

- We go back to the panel and Renee announces that Ronda Rousey has arrived to the arena. The panel goes over tonight's matches again. We see Rousey walking with husband Travis Browne and a friend/handler out in the concourse. Renee talks about Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns and leads us to a video package for that match. We cut backstage to RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy. Matt sends a warning to The B Team and Wyatt says they are here, they are next.

- The 2018 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view opens up with a video package for tonight's matches.

- We're live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

RAW Tag Team Title Match: The B Team vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

We go to the ring for tonight's opener and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy. Out next comes The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, as JoJo does the introductions.

Cole introduces us to the international announce teams at ringside. We also see suspended RAW Superstar Ronda Rousey with husband Travis Browne in the front row. Rousey gets a pop from the crowd. The bell rings and Hardy is going to start off with Dallas. Dallas swings to start but Hardy blocks it and unloads. Hardy sends Dallas into the corner and then into another corner, whipping him hard. Dallas goes down and Hardy mounts him with strikes. Hardy drops a leg on Dallas for a 2 count. Dallas rolls to the floor to regroup with Axel.

Hardy tells Dallas to come fight him. Dallas comes back in but Hardy tags in Wyatt for a pop. The brothers size each other up but Dallas tags out before they get physical. Axel comes in and Wyatt strikes first. Wyatt takes control and works Axel over. Wyatt misses a splash in the corner. Axel stomps away in the corner now. Axel charges but Wyatt squashes him to the mat. Matt tags in and goes to work on Axel in the corner. Hardy slams Axel's head into the turnbuckles as the "Delete!" chant starts up. Hardy plays to the crowd and clotheslines Axel in the corner. Hardy with another corner clothesline, and another. Hardy with a bulldog attempt but it's blocked. Hardy keeps control and hits an elbow from the rope for a 2 count. Axel and Hardy trade counters. Axel drops Hardy with a boot to the face. Dallas tags in and they double team Hardy in the corner. Fans do dueling chants for The B Team now. Dallas drops Hardy again for another 2 count.

Dallas keeps Hardy grounded now. The B Team keeps control of Hardy with quick offense and tags. Axel drives Hardy into the mat for a close 2 count. Axel takes Hardy back to the mat and keeps him down. Fans rally for Hardy as he fights to his feet. Axel shuts him down but Hardy nails the Side Effect. Dallas and Wyatt tag in at the same time. Wyatt clotheslines Dallas and knocks Axel off the apron. Wyatt with a splash int he corner. Dallas blocks Sister Abigail thanks to Axel. Wyatt ends up planting Dallas with the Uranage. Fans cheer for Wyatt as he stands tall. Wyatt turns upside down in the corner and tags in Hardy. They go for the double team but Axel gets on the apron. Dallas shoves Hardy into Wyatt, sending him to the floor. Dallas takes advantage and comes from behind, slingshotting Hardy from the top to the mat for the win and the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

- After the match, The B Team takes the titles and the big celebration begins. Hardy and Wyatt aren't happy as they recover. Axel and Dallas celebrate up the ramp as their music plays. Charly Caruso interviews them on the stage. Axel says this is unbelievable. Dallas says they proved the "B" in B Team stands for the best. Dallas chants their name as the music starts back up and they celebrate.

- We go backstage to Charly Caruso and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, who has an announcement on WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Angle says he recently opened up talks with Paul Heyman and Lesnar about the next title defense. Heyman stopped those talks and Lesnar isn't interested in fighting anyone. Angle goes on about how Lesnar shows up at UFC without defending his title in WWE, saying Lesnar doesn't care about WWE. Angle says he's tired of it and the fans are tired of it. Angle says Heyman and Lesnar must come to RAW and agree on terms for the next match or Lesnar will be stripped.

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

We go to the ring and out first comes Finn Balor. Baron Corbin is out next. JoJo isn't happy as she has to re-announce Corbin as the Constable appointed by RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

Back and forth to start the match but Corbin quickly takes control. Corbin dominates Balor and talks trash about his size. Corbin manhandles Balor some before taking him to the mat and keeping him down. Balor tries to fight back but Corbin plants him into the mat. Corbin takes his time and stomps on Balor, keeping him down. Corbin with another big power move but he takes his time and Balor kicks out at 2. Corbin with a big forearm. Corbin keeps Balor grounded again. Balor looks to make another comeback and drops Corbin with the enziguri. Balor goes to the top but Corbin grabs him and brings him to the mat. Corbin with a chokeslam - backbreaker combo for another close 2 count. Corbin argues with the referee.

Corbin with more power moves to dominate Balor. Balor catches Corbin with a Slingblade out of nowhere. Corbin still keeps control and catches Balor in a Deep Six for another pin attempt. Corbin delivers elbows to Balor now. Balor fights back again and goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Corbin cuts him off. Corbin looks to hit the End of Days but Balor counters and rolls him up for the win.

Winner: Finn Balor

- After the match, Corbin is furious over the win out of nowhere as Balor quickly goes to the floor while his music hits. We go to replays and come back to Balor celebrating to the back.