WWE Extreme Rules: Sin Cara Vs. Andrade 'Cien' Almas

Sin Cara vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

We go to ringside and Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Sin Cara makes his way out first as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Andrade "Cien" Almas is out next with Zelina Vega.

The bell rings and Almas rocks Cara to start. They go at it and Cara sends Almas flying out of the ring for a breather. Almas comes right back in but Cara dumps him over the top rope to the floor. Cara runs the rope for a suicide dive but Almas blocks him in mid-air and launches him into the barrier as Vega cheers him on.

Almas brings it back into the ring and stomps. Almas with a low dropkick to the face. Almas keeps control, tangling Cara in the ropes and clubbing him to the mat. Almas can't get the pin but keeps control. Cara fights back and they botch a sequence as Almas hits a back elbow, sending Cara to the floor. Almas and Vega pose on the ropes together as we go to a break.

Back from the break and Almas has Cara down by his arm. Cara fights up and out, turning it around with several moves now. Cara counters and spikes Almas into the mat for a close 2 count as Vega looks nervous at ringside. More back and forth in the ring now. They go to the second rope in the corner and trade shots. Cara gets caught in the ropes and almost knocked down but he counters and sends Almas flying out to the floor. Almas lands hard. Almas comes back to the apron as Cara leaps from the top, taking them both back down to the floor.

Cara brings it back into the ring and goes to the top for the Frogsplash. He nails it but Vega is on the apron to distract the referee as Cara goes for the pin. Almas takes advantage and drops Cara with a big kick. Vega chants for the knees now. Almas runs and hits the flying knees in the corner. Almas goes on and hits the Hammerlock DDT for the pin.

Winner: Andrade "Cien" Almas

After the match, Vega hits the ring and celebrates with Almas. We go to replays. Almas and Vega leave together as his music hits.

