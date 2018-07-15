Hulk Hogan - WWE Extreme Rules Pre-show Note, Shinsuke Nakamura On Jeff Hardy, ER Pre-show Video

- Above is the WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show video with Renee Young, Sam Roberts, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

- As noted, WWE announced today that Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. Hogan is backstage at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Pittsburgh and met with Superstars & officials before the show. The general feeling is that Hogan is back and most everyone is glad to have him back. Charly Caruso spoke about Hogan on tonight's Extreme Rules Kickoff and said he was backstage mingling with the Superstars, and that everyone is happy to have The Hulkster back in the WWE family. As noted, PWInsider reported that while Hogan is back in the Hall of Fame, he has not signed a new deal with the company.

- Shinsuke Nakamura appeared on tonight's Extreme Rules Kickoff and played mind games with the panel, acting like he couldn't hear them due to connection issues. Nakamura did say he would take the title, paint & canvas from WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy tonight, also saying he respects Hardy. Below is video from that segment: