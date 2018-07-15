WWE Extreme Rules: The B Team Vs. Bray Wyatt And Matt Hardy (RAW Tag Team Title Match)

RAW Tag Team Title Match: The B Team vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

We go to the ring for tonight's opener and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy. Out next comes The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, as JoJo does the introductions.

Cole introduces us to the international announce teams at ringside. We also see suspended RAW Superstar Ronda Rousey with husband Travis Browne in the front row. Rousey gets a pop from the crowd. The bell rings and Hardy is going to start off with Dallas. Dallas swings to start but Hardy blocks it and unloads. Hardy sends Dallas into the corner and then into another corner, whipping him hard. Dallas goes down and Hardy mounts him with strikes. Hardy drops a leg on Dallas for a 2 count. Dallas rolls to the floor to regroup with Axel.

Hardy tells Dallas to come fight him. Dallas comes back in but Hardy tags in Wyatt for a pop. The brothers size each other up but Dallas tags out before they get physical. Axel comes in and Wyatt strikes first. Wyatt takes control and works Axel over. Wyatt misses a splash in the corner. Axel stomps away in the corner now. Axel charges but Wyatt squashes him to the mat. Matt tags in and goes to work on Axel in the corner. Hardy slams Axel's head into the turnbuckles as the "Delete!" chant starts up. Hardy plays to the crowd and clotheslines Axel in the corner. Hardy with another corner clothesline, and another. Hardy with a bulldog attempt but it's blocked. Hardy keeps control and hits an elbow from the rope for a 2 count. Axel and Hardy trade counters. Axel drops Hardy with a boot to the face. Dallas tags in and they double team Hardy in the corner. Fans do dueling chants for The B Team now. Dallas drops Hardy again for another 2 count.

Dallas keeps Hardy grounded now. The B Team keeps control of Hardy with quick offense and tags. Axel drives Hardy into the mat for a close 2 count. Axel takes Hardy back to the mat and keeps him down. Fans rally for Hardy as he fights to his feet. Axel shuts him down but Hardy nails the Side Effect. Dallas and Wyatt tag in at the same time. Wyatt clotheslines Dallas and knocks Axel off the apron. Wyatt with a splash int he corner. Dallas blocks Sister Abigail thanks to Axel. Wyatt ends up planting Dallas with the Uranage. Fans cheer for Wyatt as he stands tall. Wyatt turns upside down in the corner and tags in Hardy. They go for the double team but Axel gets on the apron. Dallas shoves Hardy into Wyatt, sending him to the floor. Dallas takes advantage and comes from behind, slingshotting Hardy from the top to the mat for the win and the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

After the match, The B Team takes the titles and the big celebration begins. Hardy and Wyatt aren't happy as they recover. Axel and Dallas celebrate up the ramp as their music plays. Charly Caruso interviews them on the stage. Axel says this is unbelievable. Dallas says they proved the "B" in B Team stands for the best. Dallas chants their name as the music starts back up and they celebrate.

