WrestlingInc.com

WWE Extreme Rules Opens With Title Change (Photos, Video)

By Marc Middleton | July 15, 2018
WWE Extreme Rules Opens With Title Change (Photos, Video) Photo Credit: @mikiewhite

The B Team defeated Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt in the opening match of tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

This is the first title reign for Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas as a team. Hardy and Wyatt won the vacant titles by defeating The Bar back on April 27th at the Greatest Royal Rumble event.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:









Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Extreme Rules Live Coverage In Progress

Most Popular

Back To Top