WWE Extreme Rules: Baron Corbin Vs. Finn Balor

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

We go to the ring and out first comes Finn Balor. Baron Corbin is out next. JoJo isn't happy as she has to re-announce Corbin as the Constable appointed by RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

Back and forth to start the match but Corbin quickly takes control. Corbin dominates Balor and talks trash about his size. Corbin manhandles Balor some before taking him to the mat and keeping him down. Balor tries to fight back but Corbin plants him into the mat. Corbin takes his time and stomps on Balor, keeping him down. Corbin with another big power move but he takes his time and Balor kicks out at 2. Corbin with a big forearm. Corbin keeps Balor grounded again. Balor looks to make another comeback and drops Corbin with the enziguri. Balor goes to the top but Corbin grabs him and brings him to the mat. Corbin with a chokeslam - backbreaker combo for another close 2 count. Corbin argues with the referee.

Corbin with more power moves to dominate Balor. Balor catches Corbin with a Slingblade out of nowhere. Corbin still keeps control and catches Balor in a Deep Six for another pin attempt. Corbin delivers elbows to Balor now. Balor fights back again and goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Corbin cuts him off. Corbin looks to hit the End of Days but Balor counters and rolls him up for the win.

Winner: Finn Balor

After the match, Corbin is furious over the win out of nowhere as Balor quickly goes to the floor while his music hits. We go to replays and come back to Balor celebrating to the back.

