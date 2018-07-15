Kurt Angle Issues Ultimatum To Brock Lesnar, Threatens To Strip Him Of WWE Universal Championship

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle appeared on tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view and said he's tired of the situation with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

Angle said he recently re-opened talks with Heyman for Lesnar's next fight but Heyman closed those talks as Lesnar isn't interested in facing anyone. Angle mentioned Lesnar's recent UFC appearance and said The Beast does not care about WWE. Angle then announced that Heyman and Lesnar are to appear on tomorrow's RAW to work out terms for his next title defense and if he doesn't show, Lesnar will be stripped of the title.

Below is video of Angle issuing the ultimatum:

As noted, Lesnar is scheduled to defend the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. It will be Lesnar's first match since defending his WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at The Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this past April. It will reportedly be the final match of Lesnar's current WWE contract.