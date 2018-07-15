WWE Extreme Rules: Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. Jeff Hardy (WWE United States Title Match)

WWE United States Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy

We go to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy. Shinsuke Nakamura is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

Nakamura immediately nails a low blow to Hardy before the bell even rings. The referee didn't see it. Hardy calls for the bell and Nakamura immediately nails a Kinshasa to win the title.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Shinsuke Nakamura

After the match, Nakamura stands tall with the title as his music hits. We go to a replay of the squash match. Nakamura stands tall in the corner until Randy Orton''s music hits. Orton gets a big pop for his return. Nakamura retreats to the top of the announce table. Orton enters the ring and stares at him. Orton turns his attention back to Hardy and drops him, then delivers one big stomp. Nakamura watches in disbelief, clutching the title. Orton leaves the ring to boos while Hardy recovers on the mat.

