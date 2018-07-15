Another Title Change At WWE Extreme Rules, Big Return And Heel Turn (Photos, Videos)

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jeff Hardy to win the WWE United States Title at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Pittsburgh. Nakamura hit a low blow before the bell and a Kinshasa after the bell to get the easy win.
This is Nakamura's first reign with the United States Title. Hardy won the title back on April 16th with a win over Jinder Mahal.
It looks like Nakamura will be feuding with Randy Orton after Orton returned to TV during Nakamura's celebration. Orton stared Nakamura down and stomped on Hardy before making his exit.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:
#USChampion @JEFFHARDYBRAND defends his gold against @ShinsukeN RIGHT NOW at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/6rWlVMWbC5— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 15, 2018
#TheArtist at work. @ShinsukeN #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/NL06closZL— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
Classic @ShinsukeN. ?? #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/AnjS9jVrKJ— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
#AndNEWWWW #USChampion... @ShinsukeN! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/rUWQYFuHuo— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
A wild VIPER has emerged! @RandyOrton #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/wNpwbOxSeT— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
Just after losing The #USTitle to @ShinsukeN, @JEFFHARDYBRAND was ATTACKED by @RandyOrton at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/lRkQWLqof6— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018