WWE Extreme Rules: Braun Strowman Vs. Kevin Owens (Steel Cage Match)

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

We go to the ring and out first comes Braun Strowman to the cage. Kevin Owens is out next.

The bell rings and Braun immediately stops Owens from retreating. Owens stuns Braun for a second and tries again but Braun brings him down with one arm. Owens tries to escape through the door and Braun stops him. Braun yells and begs Owens to fight him. Braun overpowers again and keeps dominating. Braun bounces off the steel after missing. Owens superkicks Braun down in the corner. Owens with the corner cannonball. Owens climbs the cage and nails a Frogsplash for a close 2 count.

Owens crawls for the door but Braun stops him. Owens pleads again but Braun goes back to work and dominates. Braun launches Owens into the steel and fans chant for one more time. Braun sends Owens into the steel again. Fans want one more and Braun gives it. Braun scoops Owens and launches him face-first into the steel this time. Fans chant "get these hands" now. Owens fights Braun off and counters. Owens drops Braun with a Stunner. Owens climbs for the door again but Braun tries to drag him back. Braun gets up and closes the door, slamming it in Owens' face.

Braun charges and hits the turnbuckle as Owens moves. Owens with a superkick. Owens brings Braun down to one knee now. Owens brings handcuffs out and cuffs Braun to the corner. Braun isn't happy but it's legal. Owens kicks Braun and beats on him while he's cuffed. Owens talks some trash as Braun tries to get free. Owens beats on him some more. Braun grabs Owens by his throat and nails a chokeslam.

Owens tells Braun to suck it and that gets a pop. Owens blows Braun a kiss and starts climbing out. Braun rips free from the cuffs. Braun runs up to the top of the cage and cuts Owens off. They are both standing on top of the cage now. Braun grabs Owens by the throat and chokeslams him from the very top of the cage through the announce table down below. Owens wins.

Winner: Kevin Owens

After the bell, everyone is shocked at the huge fall for Owens. Some fans are stunned and some chant "holy s--t" now. Officials check on Owens. Braun stands tall and poses on top of the cage and poses as a "get these hands" chant starts up. Officials call for help from the back as paradmedics wheel the stretcher out. We see replays of the big spot from various angles. Braun has made his way down to the floor now. He watches as they put a neck brace on Owens to load him onto the body board. Braun laughs at Owens and walks off. Braun's music hits as he turns back around and laughs from the stage. Braun marches to the back. We get more replays as Owens is loaded up onto the stretcher and wheeled away. Owens yells in pain as they wheel him up the ramp.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Extreme Rules. To access our full WWE Extreme Rules coverage, click here.