WWE Extreme Rules: Bobby Lashley Vs. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out first comes Roman Reigns. Bobby Lashley is out next.

They lock up and tangle into the corner. Some fans boo as the referee has to break them. They lock up again in the middle of the ring and Lashley slaps Reigns to the mat. Lashley takes Reigns down by his leg and they come right back up. Lashley slams Reigns again. They get back up and Reigns works on the arm. Lashley comes right back with a suplex. Lashley goes behind but Reigns fights him off with a back elbow. Reigns runs the ropes but Lashley leap frogs. Reigns stops and clubs Lashley from behind.

Reigns fights Lashley into the corner now, taking him to the next turnbuckle. Reigns slams Lashley into another turnbuckle and keeps control. Reigns drops Lashley with another elbow and covers for a 2 count. Reigns keeps control and runs around the ring, nailing the Drive By. Reigns with another 2 count. Reigns keeps Lashley grounded in the middle of the ring and smiles.

Reigns keeps control and sends Lashley out to the floor. Reigns launches Lashley into the barrier now. Lashley avoids a shot into the steel steps on the floor but Reigns pushes him off the steps and he hits the floor. Reigns breaks the count and whips Lashley shoulder-first into the steps. Lashley blocks a steps shot on the floor and ends up dropping Reigns on the floor. They bring it back into the ring and Lashley runs into Reigns. Some fans chant "boring" now.

Lashley with a belly-to-belly throw on Reigns. Reigns ends up coming back and dropping Lashley. Reigns unloads with clotheslines in the corner now. Reigns charges but Lashley catches him in a powerslam for a close 2 count. More back and forth now with big shots between the two. Reigns charges but Lashley hits a crossbody in the middle of the ring. They both go down. Lashley climbs to the top and comes down with a double axe handle. Lashley plays to the crowd for some cheers.

Reigns blocks a suplex and they tangle. Reigns ends up dumping Lashley over the top rope. Lashley lands hard on the floor and the referee starts counting. Lashley makes it back in at the 9 count. Reigns hits a big leg drop that brings Lashley in through the ropes. Lashley kicks out at 2. Fans do dueling chants for Reigns now. Lashley gets to his feet. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch to boos. Lashley blocks it and puts Reigns down with a spinebuster. Lashley with a vertical suplex, keeping it held before bringing Reigns down. Lashley with another close 2 count.

They both get up at the same time and Reigns nails a Superman Punch as Lashley may have been going for the Spear. Reigns covers for a 2 count and can't believe Lashley kicked out. Lashley rolls to the floor for a breather as the referee counts. Reigns gets fired up on the floor and runs around at Lashley on the floor. Lashley catches him and launches him over his head with a big suplex, sending Reigns flying over the announce table. Lashley brings Reigns back into the ring and goes to the top. Reigns jumps up and nails a Superman Punch, knocking Lashley off the top. Reigns talks some trash and says this is his yard while standing over Lashley. Reigns looks to put Lashley away but Lashley jumps up with a Spear out of nowhere. Lashley covers for the win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

After the match, Lashley stands tall and has his arm raised as the music starts. We get replays and come back to Lashley celebrating up the ramp as Reigns recovers.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Extreme Rules. To access our full WWE Extreme Rules coverage, click here.