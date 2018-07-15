WWE Extreme Rules: Nia Jax Vs. Alexa Bliss (Extreme Rules Match For The RAW Women's Title)

Extreme Rules Match for the RAW Women's Title: Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

We go to the ring and out first comes Nia Jax. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is out next with Mickie James as Ronda Rousey looks on from the front row.

The bell rings and Bliss stalls some, looking scared. Mickie is trying to hand a kendo stick into the ring but Jax keeps Bliss from her. Bliss angers Jax with a shot to the mouth. Bliss runs out and Jax follows. Bliss grabs the stick and hits Jax with it but Jax grabs it and tears it up. Jax fights off a steel chair shot and another as Mickie keeps handing weapons to Bliss. Jax blocks two trash can shots next. She's tossed the cans and the chairs into the ring. Bliss tries to run away but Jax grabs her and floors her on the outside. Jax brings it back into the ring and splashes Bliss in the corner.

Jax tosses Bliss onto chairs and into one of the cans. We see Natalya also looking on from ringside, evening the odds with Mickie. Jax keeps control of Bliss and scoops her on her shoulders. Jax presses Bliss high in the air and drops her on the trash can. Rousey laughs and cheers Jax on. Mickie pulls Bliss out of the ring to safety and talks to her. Jax follows and brings Bliss right back into the ring. Jax gets smacked with a trash can lid, bringing her down to her knees. Bliss with more shots with the trash can lid. Bliss smashes a trash can over Jax's back next. Natalya cheers Jax to get up.

Bliss wedges a steel chair in the corner. Bliss turns around and dropkicks Jax for a 2 count. Jax ends up nailing a big forearm to the face to turn it around. Jax with a headbutt next. Bliss sends Jax shoulder-first into the wedged steel chair in the corner. Bliss just barely got out of the way. Mickie gets on the apron and tries to hand a can lid to Bliss but Natalya runs over and pulls her off. Natalya unloads on Mickie on the floor. Bliss helps make the save and they double team Natalya, taking her out on the floor. Rousey looks on and looks ready to fight. Rousey finally hops the barrier and attacks Mickie, slinging her into the barrier a few times. Rousey pushes Mickie into the ring and scoops her on her shoulders. Rousey drives Mickie into the mat and takes her back outside, throwing her into the German announce table. Rousey has snapped.

Rousey stares Bliss down as Bliss looks on from the other side of the ring. Fans chant Rousey's name. Rousey chases Bliss and stops her from escaping over the barrier. Mickie with a kendo stick from behind to Rousey and another. Bliss returns to the ring and goes to the top. Jax catches her in mid-air and picks her up for a Samoan Drop. Mickie runs in and hits Jax with a steel chair to stop the Samoan Drop. Bliss with a chair shot to Jax and another. Bliss drops Jax with a DDT onto the steel chair and covers for the win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

After the match, Mickie and Bliss retreat to the ramp as Natalya and Rousey hit the ring. Rousey stares Bliss down as we go to replays. Mickie raises Alexa's arm on the stage as she raises the title.

