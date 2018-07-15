Jerry Lawler Doesn't Think Hulk Hogan Should Have Ever Been Taken Out Of The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King Lawler" spoke to The Roman Show at the annual Florida Supercon and discussed Hulk Hogan being reinstated into the WWE Hall Of Fame. You can watch the interview in the video above, they sent us these highlights:

Hulk Hogan being reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame:

"I am not shocked at all. I was shocked while he wasn't in the WWE Hall of Fame. I think the whole thing was blown out of proportion. I've known Hogan his entire career and for the claims of him being a racist, there was never not one ounce truth to that at all. Like I said, I've known the guy my whole life and he is a really good guy and I felt it was an overreaction. I think we go overboard being politically correct.

"I am happy he is back. I am hoping they (WWE) renew a working relationship. Let's face it, without a doubt he is the most popular WWE Superstar of all time. It's only right he should still be in the Hall of Fame and working in the WWE."

Jim Ross getting injured at last week's NJPW show:

"I heard like you did. I spoke via text yesterday to JR several times. He didn't mention anything about it in the text message, so I take that as something blown out of proportion as well."

Memphis Wrestling heading to the WWE Network:

"We are working on something. Randy Hales was the owner of Memphis Power Pro Wrestling in the mid-90's. He has put together his entire tape library, 153 shows, so we are going to go to WWE and see if we can put something on there. I also have a weekly show in Memphis called

Jerry Lawler's Classic Memphis Wrestling. We want to approach the WWE with that too."