WWE Extreme Rules: Rusev Vs. AJ Styles (WWE Title Match)

WWE Title Match: Rusev vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out comes Aiden English to do the introduction for Rusev. They march to the ring together as the music plays. WWE Champion AJ Styles is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The bell rings and Rusev charges, backing AJ into the corner. They break and AJ turns it around with kicks and strikes in the corner, focusing on the leg. AJ ends up taking Rusev's left knee out. Rusev fights back and tosses AJ. Rusev catches a kick and drops AJ with a big strike. Rusev with a 1 count. AJ fights back again and brings Rusev to one knee. Styles with a big chop to the chest now. Rusev blocks a suplex as fans do dueling chants for the two. AJ counters the block and goes back to the leg. Rusev catches AJ off the ropes and drives him into the mat for another pin attempt.

Rusev with a big suplex as English cheers him on. Rusev sells the leg kicks from earlier and hits another suplex. Rusev drops an elbow and covers for another 1 count. AJ turns it back around with more kicks. Rusev catches AJ with a big back bodydrop. Rusev with forearms to the lower back now. Styles goes down after a forearm to the face and Rusev covers for another quick pin attempt. Rusev takes his time and stalks AJ now. Rusev scoops AJ for a bearhug in the middle of the ring.

More back and forth now. Rusev has AJ up top now. Rusev stuns him and climbs up. AJ slides out and kicks Rusev's leg out, sending Rusev flying to the floor. Rusev lands hard out on the floor. English comes over to talk him up. AJ launches himself out of the ring, taking Rusev down again. AJ brings it back into the ring. AJ ducks a right hand and drops Rusev with strikes, then a clothesline. AJ with a flying forearm. Fans do dueling chants again. More back and forth in the ring. AJ with a reverse DDT for a close 2 count.

AJ gets to his feet first as fans do more dueling chants. Styles goes for the Styles Clash but Rusev rams him back into the corner. Rusev tries to avoid a Calf Crusher now. Rusev powers AJ up to the top and then knocks him off. AJ lands out on the floor. Rusev runs the ropes for a suicide dive but AJ meets him at the ropes with a forearm to the head. Styles comes back in and drops Rusev with an enziguri from the apron. AJ looks to go for the springboard 450 but he rolls through. AJ ends up going for the Calf Crusher but Rusev counters with an Accolade attempt. They trade holds and AJ nails a kick. Rusev knocks AJ out of a move mid-air. Fans do more dueling chants for the two. Rusev scoops AJ for a fall-away slam but it's countered. AJ goes for the Calf Crusher and locks it in. Rusev tries to make it to the bottom rope. English pushes the bottom rope towards him and the referee doesn't see it. Rusev finally gets the bottom rope and breaks the hold.

Styles leaves the ring and goes after English now, chasing him around the ring. Rusev meets AJ on the floor and hits a big overhead belly-to-belly on the floor. Rusev brings it back into the ring and nails a Machka Kick for a close 2 count. Rusev gets up first and waits in the corner again. AJ ducks another kick and nails the pele kick to bring Rusev to one knee. AJ charges again but Rusev drops him into a knee. Rusev with a big kick for a close 2 count. Rusev goes for The Accolade now but the injured leg is bothering him. Rusev applies a half-Accolade but AJ goes for the bottom rope. Rusev pulls back on the neck but AJ still get the rope to break the hold. We see English exposing the top turnbuckle while no one is looking.

Rusev gets fired up now. AJ gets up and goes to the corner. Rusev charges but AJ moves and Rusev hits the exposed steel. English can't believe it. AJ ends up going to the apron and hitting a big springboard 450 but Rusev still kicks out. AJ runs the ring and nails a big dropkick to English through the ropes. AJ goes to the apron and gets the crowd behind him. AJ nails the Phenomenal Forearm as Rusev gets to his feet. Styles covers for the pin.

Winner: AJ Styles

After the match, Styles takes the title and has his arm raised as the music hits. English clutches his jaw on the outside while Rusev is still down in the ring. We go to replays. Styles hits the stage and raises the WWE Title as Rusev and English look on.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Extreme Rules. To access our full WWE Extreme Rules coverage, click here.