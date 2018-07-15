WWE Extreme Rules Post Show Live Coverage: Carmella And Bobby Lashley To Join The Show

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the Extreme Rules Post-Show hosted by Renee Young and Sam Roberts on the WWE Network. Guests on tonight's show will be WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella and Bobby Lashley.

Renee and Sam recap most of tonight's matches as we get right to our first guest.

Bobby Lashley joins the show.

Sam talks to Lashley about the people thinking the match was over, but Lashley says when you're a champion you overcome. He says Reigns has never seen anyone like him, he is a different character, a different breed, and that's what he showed Reigns tonight. Lashley says even though he was away for 10 years, that's 10 years of work that he's been doing to get himself ready to return to the WWE. He expected Reigns to bring his "A Game," calling him a champion and a warrior.

Sam asks Lashley about Brock, Lashley says he doesn't know where Brocks is, but whenever he comes back he has someone new to defend that title against. "If if Brock is ready to come and defend that title, I am here." Lashley is a fan of Angle's ultimatum for Brock, and says Brock has no excuses for not showing up. Lashley says he wants to beat Brock for the title, he wants both. Notes how he will posts photos of his kids and people will still respond, "We want you to fight Brock!" Lashley says he's earned his title shot after beating Reigns, and views himself as the number one guy. Lashley heads off.

Carmella joins the show.

"I beat Asuka! I beat Asuka twice!" Carmella rushes in laughing and smiling. She also notes she's beaten Charlotte as well. She wants to play a game, how many times did she win the MITB match (twice), how many times did she beat Charlotte (twice!), how many times did she beat Asuka (twice!!!). Carmella says she's on a roll right now. Sam noting these wins have come with some help of Ellsworth. Carmella wonders where Peter Rosenberg is at? Renee asks how Ellsworth is doing, Carmella didn't want to talk about him.

Carmella goes back to talking about beating Charlotte and Asuka, says Paige must of had a bad hair day because she gave Asuka the top spot for not reason at all. Carmella continues it's not her fault if Asuka gets distracted and loses. Carmella notes all her haters and trolls say she sucks, but she doesn't. Says she thinks Sam looks kind of like a troll. Carmella says she's the champion and walks off. Sam says he's not a troll or clown, Carmella comes back and plays with his hair and laughs her head off as she exits.

Renee talks about Ronda Rousey jumping the barricade in trying to help Nia Jax in her match. Renee says Alexa Bliss is able to always find ways of getting out of situations without getting hurt too badly. Renee and Sam wonder what's next though after this match.

B-Team join the show.

They are beyond pumped to be the new tag champions. They compliment Sam's hair and cheer a bunch more. Axel hugs Sam and they are excited. Axel says they are the B and A team now. Axel says there are peaks and valleys in this business and they are on top right now. Bo talks about Miz leaving them, but they made something out of that.

Renee asks if they are surprised by their success, they say no, as the B-Team they are undefeated. To celebrate they are going to a water park and get some mild (mild!) buffalo wings. More celebrating. Bo goes wild on the table, slides down the front of it and celebrates a bunch more as we fade to black, wow.