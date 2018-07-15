WWE Extreme Rules: Seth Rollins Vs. Dolph Ziggler (Iron-Man Match For The Intercontinental Title)

30-Minute Iron Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring for tonight's 30-Man Iron Man main event and out first comes Seth Rollins. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler is out next with Drew McIntyre. JoJo does formal ring introductions.

Back and forth to start as McIntyre watches from ringside. Rollins takes it to the ropes and they break. Ziggler goes to take Rollins down by the leg and they trade holds on the mat. More back and forth early on. Ziggler kicks out of a pin attempt. They lock up again and Ziggler rolls Rollins up but he rolls through. Ziggler with a backslide for a 2 count. They go at it again and Rollins goes for a pin. Rollins with more quick pin attempts. Ziggler goes to the floor for a breather and a chat with McIntyre. The referee counts but Ziggler returns to the ring and goes at it with Rollins. Rollins drops Ziggler off the ropes and covers for a 2 count. Rollins slams Ziggler and covers for another 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Rollins with a big chop to the chest. Ziggler sends Rollins to the apron. Rollins flies back in but Ziggler ducks. Ziggler drops Rollins with a right. Rollins counters a move and goes for the Buckle Bomb. Rollins nails the Buckle Bomb and rolls Ziggler up for the first 3 count at the 25:20 mark.

Rollins keeps control and goes to the top but Ziggler rolls to the floor. Rollins leaps out and takes him out. The referee counts as Rollins works Ziggler over around the floor. McIntyre stares at Rollins. Ziggler drops Rollins and pounds on him. Ziggler with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ziggler drops Rollins again for another pin attempt. More back and forth now. The crowd keeps counting down the last 10 seconds of each minute. Rollins with a running forearm in the corner. Rollins charges again but Ziggler dropkicks his knee out. Rollins avoids a Fame-asser and rolls Ziggler up. They trade pin attempts. Rollins powers up for a Buckle Bomb but it's countered. Rollins comes right back with The Stomp for another pin. Rollins is up 2-0 at the 22:00 mark.

Rollins plays to the crowd some and then cranks up for another stomp. McIntyre runs in the ring and attacks Rollins. McIntyre beats him down. The referee argues with Rollins and tells JoJo to announce another fall. Rollins is up 3-0 now. McIntyre immediately clubs Rollins over the top to the floor. McIntyre destroys Rollins on the floor and brings him back in. The referee argues with McIntyre some more and ejects him from ringside. McIntyre turns around and hits a Claymore Kick on Rollins at the 20:00 mark. McIntyre finally leaves up the ramp and tells Ziggler to finish this. Ziggler crawls over and covers Rollins. It's now 3-1 at the 19:32 mark.

Rollins gets up and Ziggler drops him with a superkick. Ziggler covers to get his second fall. It's now 3-2.

Ziggler cranks up for a superkick in the corner as Rollins gets up. They trade counters. Ziggler sends Rollins into the ring post. Ziggler follows up with a Zig-Zag. Ziggler covers for another pin. It's now tied at 3-3 at the 17:50 mark.

Rollins blocks a Zig-Zag and keeps control. Rollins goes to the second rope but has to land on his feet. Rollins with a Slingblade. Rollins sends Ziggler over the top rope to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Ziggler meets him at the ropes with a forearm. Ziggler runs in and covers Rollins with his feet on the ropes. It's now 3-4.

Ziggler keeps Rollins grounded by his arm now. Ziggler keeps Rollins down with the front facelock now but Rollins tries to fight up. They trade counters again and Ziggler jumps on Rollins' back for a Sleeper hold in the middle of the ring. Ziggler takes Rollins back down as fans chant for The Architect. Rollins fights up and rams Ziggler back into the corner. Ziggler keeps the Sleeper locked. The hold is finally broken and Rollins sends Ziggler to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes for a suicide dive. Rollins brings Ziggler back into the ring but Ziggler crawls out the other side. Rollins runs the ropes again and nails another dive.

Rollins flies in from the top and takes Ziggler down for a 2 count. Ziggler fights back but runs into a boot in the corner. Rollins nails a Blockbuster and covers for a close 2 count. Rollins looks up at the clock as we approach the 9:00 mark. Rollins goes to the top but Ziggler dropkicks him, sending him down to the floor. Ziggler motions for the referee to hurry up and start counting Rollins out. Rollins makes it back in right at the 10 count. Ziggler goes for a DDT but it's blocked. Rollins with a kick to the face. Rollins drops Ziggler again and covers for another close pin attempt. Rollins goes to the top but Rollins hits the rope and crotches him. Rollins pulls Ziggler up to him in the corner. Ziggler climbs up with him but Rollins looks to be in control. Ziggler fights back. Rollins headbutts Ziggler to the mat. Rollins stands up and looks at the clock again. Rollins nails a Frogsplash but Ziggler kicks out at 2.

Rollins ends up sending Ziggler back to the floor. Fans chant "burn it down" as Rollins brings it back in. Rollins takes Ziggler to the top and climbs up. Ziggler fights back and knocks Rollins to the mat. Rollins runs right back up to the top and hits the superplex. Rollins holds it and hits Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count. Rollins gets up first and looks out to the crowd as they cheer him on. Rollins cranks for a kick as Ziggler gets up. Rollins hits the kick but can't get The Stomp. Ziggler rolls up for a 2 count. Rollins slingshots Ziggler into the corner and rolls him up for a pin at 3:08. It's now tied at 4-4.

Ziggler attacks Rollins and unloads on him. Rollins comes back and applies a Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Rollins goes for a Crossface after a minute or so. Rollins watches the clock get closer to 1:00 as Ziggler hangs on. Ziggler crawls for the bottom rope but he's nowhere near it. Ziggler avoids a Stomp and rolls out of the ring. Rollins goes after him and stops him from crawling over the barrier. Rollins brings it back in the ring at the 1:00 mark. Ziggler immediately hits a Fame-asser but Rollins kicks out at 2. Ziggler waits for Rollins to get up with less than 30 seconds left. Rollins nails a superkick as Ziggler goes for a superkick. Rollins shuts Ziggler down again but doesn't crawl to make the pin until the :02 mark. The timer runs out and the match ends.

Match Ends in a Draw

- After the match ends, JoJo announces the Draw and says Ziggler will retain. Ziggler stumbles out of the ring with the title as his music hits. Rollins looks on from the ring but the music hits and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Angle give them props for the match but the WWE Universe and his hometown doesn't want to see a tie. Angle tells them to get back in the ring for Sudden Death Overtime.

Sudden Death Overtime for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

They return to the ring and McIntyre appears out of nowhere to distract Rollins at the ropes. Ziggler takes advantage and immediately hits the Zig-Zag for the pin.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

After the match, Ziggler takes his title and celebrates with McIntyre at ringside. McIntyre lifts Ziggler up on his shoulders and they taunt Rollins. We go to replays. Rollins and McIntyre head to the back as Rollins looks on disappointed in the ring. Extreme Rules goes off the air.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Extreme Rules. To access our full WWE Extreme Rules coverage, click here.