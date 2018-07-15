Big Cage Spot With Braun Strowman & Kevin Owens, WWE Extreme Rules Opening Video, Attendance Note

- Above is the opening video package for the 2018 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

- The announcers did not announce attendance for tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA but Michael Cole said there was a capacity crowd. WWE usually announces attendance figures for pay-per-view events.

- One of the big moments from Extreme Rules was Braun Strowman tossing Kevin Owens from the top of the Steel Cage through an announce table. That allowed Owens to win the match but Braun left on his own while Owens was stretchered out. Below are photos and videos from the match:

