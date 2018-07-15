Big Cage Spot With Braun Strowman & Kevin Owens, WWE Extreme Rules Opening Video, Attendance Note

- Above is the opening video package for the 2018 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
- The announcers did not announce attendance for tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA but Michael Cole said there was a capacity crowd. WWE usually announces attendance figures for pay-per-view events.
- One of the big moments from Extreme Rules was Braun Strowman tossing Kevin Owens from the top of the Steel Cage through an announce table. That allowed Owens to win the match but Braun left on his own while Owens was stretchered out. Below are photos and videos from the match:
Kevin Owens may have actually been murdered by Braun Strowman.— WWE Critics (@WWECritics) July 16, 2018
Good idea Kurt putting this in a cage... #ExtremeRules #WWE pic.twitter.com/GVbfGQgvQd
When you see an opportunity to target @BraunStrowman, you TAKE it! @FightOwensFight #ExtremeRules #SteelCageMatch pic.twitter.com/GleAOjO3gF— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
Just as @FightOwensFight thinks he is able to escape, @BraunStrowman has other plans in mind at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/qK9tlbECEP— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
As far as @BraunStrowman is concerned, there's NO escape for @FightOwensFight.#ExtremeRules #SteelCageMatch pic.twitter.com/EX2wgpwdo8— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
To: @BraunStrowman— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
From: @FightOwensFight#ExtremeRules #SteelCageMatch pic.twitter.com/vR4fJEM5oT
.@FightOwensFight sent CRASHING from the top of the #SteelCage, courtesy of @BraunStrowman!!#ExtremeRules #SteelCageMatch pic.twitter.com/xeseJIR8z0— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
A true MONSTER. @BraunStrowman #ExtremeRules #SteelCageMatch pic.twitter.com/i2NhiCXjHa— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
After being thrown off of the top of the #SteelCage by @BraunStrowman, @FightOwensFight leaves in a stretcher.#ExtremeRules #SteelCageMatch pic.twitter.com/VuVaxS0HTj— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018