Backstage News On Why Team Hell No Was Attacked At WWE Extreme Rules, Announcement On Kane

Tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view saw Team Hell No lose to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers in a match that Kane barely worked. Earlier in the night WWE did a backstage segment where Harper and Rowan attacked Kane and Daniel Bryan backstage. Bryan later started the match by himself and worked it until Kane came out limping with a foot brace on.

Kane was attacked in the backstage segment to cover up a legitimate injury to his left foot, according to PWInsider. The WWE veteran was seen wearing a walking boot earlier in the day backstage at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

There's no word yet on when Kane may be back in action or when he suffered the foot injury but WWE announced a storyline injury update after Extreme Rules went off the air and said he suffered a broken ankle in the match. You can see their announcement below: