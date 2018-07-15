Seth Rollins Comments On Fan Chants At Extreme Rules

Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship in the main event of Extreme Rules. Seth Rollins was ahead of Ziggler three falls to zero at one point during their Iron Man Match, but the Show Off pulled through.

During the match, fans in Pittsburgh counted down from ten seconds each time another minute would wind down on the clock. Rollins obviously noticed this trend throughout the match because he commented on the fan chant via Twitter with a countdown of his own.

Several people have replied to Rollins' tweet by calling the Pittsburgh fans rude and apologizing for the crowd's behavior. WWE has since retweeted Rollins' message referencing the Pittsburgh fans' chants.

10..9..8..7..6..5..4..3..2..1.. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 16, 2018



