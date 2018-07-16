Top WWE Tag Team Splitting Up?, Title Match Set For SmackDown, Zelina Vega On What's Next (Video)

- The WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show saw Andrade "Cien" Almas defeat Sin Cara. Above is post-show video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Almas and Zelina Vega. Vega says Almas is the future of SmackDown and something a lot bigger than Sin Cara is next for him.

- As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura quickly defeated Jeff Hardy to become the new WWE United States Champion at Extreme Rules. The post-match segment saw Randy Orton return to stare Nakamura down and take Hardy out. SmackDown General Manager Paige has confirmed that Hardy will get his rematch from Nakamura on Tuesday's SmackDown episode.

- Matt Hardy may have teased the end of his tag team with Bray Wyatt after their loss to new RAW Tag Team Champions Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Hardy took to Twitter and wrote the following after losing the titles to The B Team: