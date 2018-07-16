Ronda Rousey Snaps (Videos), WWE Now On Rousey, AJ Styles Backstage Video, How Old Is Bobby Lashley?

- Above is video of Dasha Fuentes talking to WWE Champion AJ Styles after his win over Rusev at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. AJ says his plan worked better than Rusev's and his knee was too damaged to get him in The Accolade. Styles says Rusev and his "weasel partner" Aiden English paid for it in the end. AJ goes on and comments on passing the 251-day mark as champion.

- Bobby Lashley turns 42 years old today. Lashley defeated Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules last night. ECW Original Chris Chetti turns 44.

- The Extreme Rules pay-per-view also saw RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retain her title over Nia Jax in an Extreme Rules match. Ronda Rousey was sitting at ringside with husband Travis Browne during the pay-per-view and got involved during Jax vs. Bliss after Mickie James and Natalya also got involved at ringside. Mickie was out in Alexa's corner while Natalya was with Jax to even the odds. The segment saw Rousey destroy Mickie and chase Bliss down before stopping her from escaping over the barrier. Rousey also took kendo stick shots from Mickie. Bliss ended up getting the win over Jax and retreating with Mickie after the win as Rousey and Natalya rushed the ring.

Rousey's storyline suspension ends on Wednesday but the storyline for the Extreme Rules appearance was that she bought a ticket to watch from the crowd. Rousey has also worked WWE live events during the suspension, noting that she was fulfilling contractual obligations.

Below are photos, videos and a new WWE Now episode with Cathy Kelley looking at the attack: