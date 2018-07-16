Ryback On Whether Brock Lesnar Should Still Be WWE Universal Champion When He Fights Daniel Cormier

The world of combat sports and sports entertainment was buzzing when Brock Lesnar showed up at UFC 226 and was called out by Daniel Cormier, which led to Lesnar shoving Cormier and getting shoved back. After re-entering the USADA testing pool on July 3, Lesnar will be re-eligible to compete again on or after January 8. If Cormier retains the title by then, it is pretty much set and stone that Cormier vs. Lesnar will headline the following UFC pay-per-view.

Ryback shared his thoughts on whether Lesnar can defeat Cormier on his latest Conversation with The Big Guy podcast.

"I think Brock's in such a cool position," said Ryback. "There's nobody like him right now where he is literally a part-time UFCer and a part-time WWEer and he's making probably more than anyone else who does the sport outside of maybe Conor [McGregor]. You can't hate on anyone for that. He is living the ultimate life and he's been proven. He's a draw and he's an attraction, and I don't know, I think it all depends on what happens in this fight, but Brock is a lot bigger than DC, Daniel Cormier. Brock's almost like a bully a little bit when he's in there with [certain] guys.

"He's one of those guys like when he's really confident, he's really, really hard to stop and I believe there's been moments in his career where he was just beyond confident and he maybe wasn't as talented as the other guys fighting but he's so godd**n strong and such a freak athlete that if he's able to survive the beginning, he can kind of impose his will on guys. When he hasn't been able to do that is a different story. Will he be able to do that to DC? I don't know. DC is an olympic-level wrestler. So, I don't know. DC is... it's an interesting matchup, but Brock is a big heavyweight. What I mean when I say that is, he probably walks around at 280, 290 and cuts down to 265, where there's a guy like DC who's fighting Light Heavyweight, then comes up [to 246]."

Ryback feels that Lesnar is in "a phenomenal position" to play both sides, competing for both UFC and WWE. He also feels that it would be a great story if Lesnar comes back and wins the UFC Heavyweight Championship, but Cormier is a clean fighter, so he should compete against a clean fighter when Lesnar is cleared to return.

Regarding whether Lesnar should hold the Universal Championship until his UFC bout, Ryback feels that WWE would approve.

"I think WWE would be all for that," said Ryback. "You'd think they would as far a publicity-wise, the WWE [Universal] Champion and the UFC Heavyweight Champion, never before been done. And he's one of those guys they can do cross-promotion with."

With a rare circumstance like Brock Lesnar, Ryback feels that UFC can make more money than they ever can by having Lesnar as Universal Champion heading into his fight with Cormier, especially with the new deal with ESPN.

Source: Conversation with The Big Guy