NJPW G1 Climax 28 Results (Night 3): Jay White Takes On Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada In Action

The NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament continued today and will run until August 12 with the winner getting an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January. Above are the first two matches from today's show. In the main event, Jay White defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Guerillas of Destiny defeated Toa Henare and Shota Umino

* Toru Yano and Jado defeated Zack Sabre Jr. and Taka Michinoku

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated Juice Robinson and Kota Ibushi

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA defeated Tomohiro Ishii and SHO

* Hirooki Goto and YOH defeated Kenny Omega and Chase Owens

Tournament Matches (A Block)

* Michael Elgin defeated Hangman Page

* EVIL defeated YOSHI-HASHI

* Togi Makabe defeated Minoru Suzuki

* Bad Luck Fale defeated Kazuchika Okada

* Jay White defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi

A Block Standings

* Michael Elgin 4

* Togi Makabe 4

* Jay Whites 4

* EVIL 2

* Bad Luck Fale 2

* Hangman Page 2

* Hiroshi Tanahahashi 2

* Minoru Suzuki 0

* Kazuchika Okada 0

* YOSHI-HASHI 0

B Block Standings

* Hirooki Goto 2

* Kota Ibushi 2

* Tomohiro Ishii 2

* Kenny Omega 2

* Tama Tonga 2

* Tetsuya Naito 0

* Juice Robinson 0

* Zack Sabre Jr. 0

* SANADA 0

* Toru Yano 0

The next G1 show will be Thursday at 5:30am ET live on NJPW World, here are the next set of tournament matches.

* SANADA vs. Tama Tonga

* Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Juice Robinson vs. Kota Ibushi

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito

* Hirooki Goto vs. Kenny Omega