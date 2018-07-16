What Happened After Extreme Rules With Seth Rollins, B Team Photoshoot (Video), Randy Orton's Return

- As noted, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas became the new RAW Tag Team Champions by defeating Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy at last night's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Above is behind-the-scenes video from The B Team's first championship photo shoot.

- Seth Rollins received a standing ovation and a "thank you Rollins" chant from fans after last night's Extreme Rules pay-per-view went off the air. The main event saw Rollins and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler do battle in a 30-Minute Iron Man match that ended in a 4-4 Draw. Ziggler retained.

- Below is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jeff Hardy to capture the WWE United States Title at Extreme Rules last night, and the return of Randy Orton. As noted, Hardy will get his rematch from Nakamura on Tuesday's SmackDown.

@aaronstole25 contributed to this article.