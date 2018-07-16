News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Brock Lesnar To Be Stripped?, Extreme Rules Fallout, The B Team, More

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York with the red brand fallout from Extreme Rules.

No matches have been announced for tonight but Sasha Banks and Bayley are set to give a post-counseling update to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Angle has also ordered WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman to appear tonight for negotiations on his next title defense or be stripped if he doesn't show up.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Will Brock Lesnar be stripped of the Universal Championship on Raw?

* Is Braun Strowman finally finished with Kevin Owens?

* What chaos will ensue when The B-Team return to the red brand as Raw Tag Team Champions?

* Are the days numbered for The Goddess of WWE?

* Does The Architect have plans for Dolph Ziggler?

Stay tuned throughout the day for updates on tonight's RAW and join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.