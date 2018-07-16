The Miz On Hulk Hogan's WWE Return, Braun Strowman Mocks Kevin Owens (Video), Shinsuke Nakamura

- As noted, Braun Strowman tossed Kevin Owens from the top of the Steel Cage through an announce table at WWE Extreme Rules last night. Owens won the match but left on a stretcher. Above is post-show video of Strowman talking to Mike Rome and mocking Owens.

- WWE posted this behind-the-scenes video of new WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura doing a photo shoot after his win over Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules last night:

- Aaron Oster of the PressSlam podcast spoke with The Miz at the MLB celebrity softball game in Washington, DC on Sunday before WWE Extreme Rules. Miz was not at the pay-per-view and did not know about WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan being back with the company until Oster informed him. Oster tweeted the following on Miz's comments about Hogan:

.@mikethemiz says regarding Hulk Hogan possibly returning: "If he wants to stand in my corner, great. Just stay out of my ring." — Aaron Oster (@TheAOster) July 15, 2018