Daniel Bryan WWE Status Update, Goldberg Crashes Truck (Video), WWE Shop Sale

- WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg drove a Toyota Tundra at the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed in England last Friday. As seen in the video above, Goldberg crashed the truck into a hay bale.

- For today only, you can buy one t-shirt and get one for $1 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The promotion expires on Monday, July 16th at 11:59pm PT.

See Also Daniel Bryan Talks Wanting A Limited Schedule With WWE

- There were rumors over the weekend that Daniel Bryan may have re-signed with WWE. Bryan's contract with the company expires on September 1st. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer noted on Twitter that nothing has changed regarding Bryan's status, and he still has not signed a new deal with the company.