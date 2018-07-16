Deonna Purrazzo Starting At WWE Performance Center

Deonna Purrazzo signed a deal with WWE on May 31st. She will report to the WWE Performance Center today for her official start with the company.

Rip Rogers had a hand in training Purrazzo. He tweeted out a picture of his former student wearing one of his t-shirts. "It's official!!! Deonna starts tomorrow for WWE in Orlando .... t-shirt & all," Rogers said.

It's official!!! Deonna starts tomorrow for WWE in Orlando .... T-shirt & all pic.twitter.com/ohqr1eG1Og — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) July 16, 2018

Purrazzo initially trained at the now-closed D2W Pro Wrestling Academy before receiving training from Damien Adams at Team Adams Training Facility and Rogers at Ohio Valley Wrestling's training camp. She has appeared for ROH, Impact, and WWE in the past few years as well.

See Also WWE Had Some Interesting Names At Their Recent Tryout

Purrazzo was an alternate for the first Mae Young Classic. She didn't compete in the tournament, but she did have a dark match during the second night of tapings. On December 13th, 2016 Purrazzo was set to have a match against Alexa Bliss on SmackDown Live but Bliss attacked her with the SmackDown Women's Title and the match never started.

The 24-year-old has won titles, tournaments, and accolades so far including ROH's WOH Wrestler Of The Year in 2017. She was initially booked for 'All In,' but she had to pull out of the show after signing with WWE.