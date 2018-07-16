WrestlingInc.com

Paul Heyman Responds To Kurt Angle's Ultimatum To Brock Lesnar, Video From Heyman's Las Vegas Office

By Marc Middleton | July 16, 2018

As noted, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has issued an ultimatum to Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar - appear on tonight's RAW for negotiations on the next title defense or be stripped of the title.

Heyman indicated he will not be on tonight's RAW from Buffalo, NY as he is at his office in Las Vegas. On a related note, you can see new video of Heyman's Vegas office in the video above from the Heyman Hustle YouTube channel and YouTube star Kidbehindacamera.

