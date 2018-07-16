Stipe Miocic Responds To Brock Lesnar UFC 226 'Circus', Lesnar / UFC - Mark Hunt Lawsuit Note, More

- On the latest episode of UFC Connected, we hear from top light heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz as he shows off his different ways of training. The series focuses in on fighters from Europe, the Middle East and Asia, providing fans with a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events.

Also, Joe Duffy is taking to the "Front Row" with teammate Arnold Allen as he battles Mads Burnell, and we hear from Danny Roberts ahead of his fight this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 134.

- Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was none-too-impressed by Brock Lesnar's return recently to the Octagon. Miocic lost to Daniel Cormier for the title, and Lesnar promptly entered the cage and challenged the new champion.

"It was a s--t show and it was disrespectful," Miocic told ESPN. "I didn't think that was what the UFC was all about. I thought they were going to interview me and I was going to ask for a rematch. When Brock came in, I said, 'I'm out of here, I don't need this circus.' How can you give a guy a title shot who hasn't fought in over two years, is suspended and his last fight is a no-contest because he was taking PEDs?"

Miocic, who had recorded a division-record three consecutive title defenses, still believes he deserves a rematch. The UFC, however, appears set on going with Cormier vs. Lesnar once the former champion is cleared.

"I want a title shot, I deserve it," Miocic said. "It just seems like they are desperate for pay-per-views."

- One side note to the return of Brock Lesnar to the UFC involves Mark Hunt and a pending lawsuit against the former champion. Hunt has filed charges against Lesnar after he failed his post-fight drug test from their 2016 meeting at UFC 216. The result was reversed to a no-contest.

"We debated whether or not to, while the motion to dismiss is pending, to alter the complaint again, to keep adding more facts regarding the way that the organization works and perhaps the unfairness of it," Hunt's attorney, Christina Denning said in an interview with MMA Fighting. "So, that's something that we have not done yet, but we definitely (might) with all the buzz around (Lesnar) coming back."

The lawsuit alleges that the UFC, White and Lesnar delayed the signing of Lesnar to as late as possible in order for the fighter to avoid the USADA until closer to the July fight.