WWE Extreme Rules Live Notes: Crowd Reaction, Fans Counting Down The Clock, Roman Reigns, Rusev

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Christian Gault for sending in these live notes from last night's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view:

I just wanted to clear up some misconceptions that seem to be playing out all over the place regarding the crowd in Pittsburgh last night. I was on the floor behind the announce table, so I had a great view of Kevin Owens getting tossed off the top of the cage. Here are some notes of the event live:

* it started pouring down rain something vicious before the doors opened and arena security wouldn't even let people wait in the double doors. Torrential downpour from about 5:00 - 5:15 and they let everyone in once it stopped.

* The crowd was hot all night. Apparently the show didn't go over well on TV, but everybody in my section was hyped.

* I keep reading about "boring" chants during the AJ Styles vs. Rusev and Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens matches, but I didn't hear any.

* The crowd was really split between AJ and Rusev. Arena was really loud the whole match.

* Speaking of Rusev, I went to several kiosks and couldn't find any Rusev Day merchandise anywhere. I'm curious if there was any, but I asked several people to no avail. Pretty sure they didn't stock any.

* Everyone was confused by the Nakamura - Jeff Hardy - Randy Orton situation.

* The finish to the Asuka vs. Carmella match did not go over well.

* The crowd was hot for Daniel Bryan's entrance and was chanting for Kane, but it died down pretty quick.

* The Kevin Owens spot was nuts.

* Ronda Rousey might be the most over person in WWE. People went nuts just seeing her face on the screen.

* The crowd crapped all over Reigns all night. There were a ton of people in the concession halls during his match with Lashley. Lashley got a loud ovation after winning the match.

* As far as the main event goes, I have no idea how the counting started, but we were just trying to have fun. It had nothing to do with "hijacking" the show. I think people were just restless and trying to keep things interesting. There were some guys trying to get random chants started, but they were ignored. People were still paying attention to the match right up until they took the clocks away and that set everybody off. To be real though, WWE should have known better than to close out a four hour Extreme Rules PPV with a 30 minute iron man match with Dolph Ziggler involved. Should've closed with the cage match or the WWE championship.

Anyway, it was a fun night even with all the weird booking and strange pacing, though from what I've read it came off a lot worse on television.