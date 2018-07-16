Vince McMahon Absent From WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Late Changes To Extreme Rules Card

Vince McMahon is usually present in the Gorilla Position backstage at WWE's pay-per-views and television shows. He wasn't in Pittsburgh for Extreme Rules, but he was in communication with WWE officials.

PWInsider reports that Triple H and Billy Kidman took over in the Gorilla Position during Extreme Rules last night. Kidman has been a producer for WWE since 2011.

It was reported that the original plan for the show was for the Iron Man match between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler to open the event. The final hour of Extreme Rules was initially slated to consist of Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss, AJ Styles vs. Rusev, with Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley as the main event.