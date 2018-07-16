Hulk Hogan Not Involved With New WWE Campaign, Alexa Bliss On Nia Jax, Finn Balor And Baron Corbin

- Above is video of RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss talking to Mike Rome after retaining over Nia Jax and retreating from Ronda Rousey at last night's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Bliss says she beat Jax at her own game and feels fantastic because of it.

- WWE uploaded a YouTube video this morning with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan introducing a Superstars For Hope campaign. That video was actually for the 2015 campaign and has since been deleted. Some sites reported that Hogan is involved with a new Superstars For Hope campaign but that is not the case. The annual campaign runs during WrestleMania Season. As noted, Hogan was backstage for Extreme Rules and is believed to be back with the company after officially getting reinstated into the Hall of Fame. Hogan has not signed a new deal with the company as of Sunday.

- Finn Balor and Baron Corbin took to Twitter and wrote the following after Balor's win at Extreme Rules last night:

Question: How tall is Baron Corbin?

Answer: It doesn't matter because Everyone is the same height with their shoulders pinned to the mat ?? — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) July 16, 2018