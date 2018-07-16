Andrade Almas Calls Out Top WWE Stars, Funny Backstage WWE Moments (Video), Shinsuke Nakamura Reacts

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video, featuring funny backstage moments.

- As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jeff Hardy to become the new WWE United States Champion at WWE Extreme Rules last night. Nakamura hit a low blow before the match and then a Kinshasa to get the pin. Randy Orton returned after the match for a staredown with Nakamura before taking down Hardy. Hardy will now get his rematch with Nakamura on Tuesday's SmackDown.

Below is post-match video of Dasha Fuentes taking to Nakamura. Nakamura jokes that this was such a hard match but he finally beat Hardy with the Kinshasa. Regarding Orton's post-match shot to Hardy, Nakamura says that was not nice, and then walks off.

- We noted before how Zelina Vega did a post-Extreme Rules interview with Andrade "Cien" Almas and said he's moving on to bigger things now that he's defeated Sin Cara again. Cara took to Twitter after the show and indicated he's not done with Almas, as seen below. Also below are comments from Vega and Almas, who called out Nakamura, Hardy, Rusev, Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion AJ Styles: