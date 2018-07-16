Braun Strowman On Losing Steel Cage Match, Total Bellas Update, WWE Table For 3 Video For Tonight

- Above is a preview for tonight's post-RAW edition of Table For 3 on the WWE Network, featuring Bruce Prichard, Eric Bischoff and JBL.

- There are just two Total Bellas episodes left in the current third season of the show. Below is the synopsis for next Sunday's show:

"Paris Bachelorette Part Deux: Nikki's Paris bachelorette continues and Brie pulls out all the stops to throw a grand masquerade ball; after almost three years of seeing multiple medical specialists, Daniel Bryan finally learns the fate of his career with WWE."

- As noted, the big spot at last night's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view was Braun Strowman throwing Kevin Owens off the top of the Steel Cage, through the announce table below. Owens won the match because he touched the ground first. Below is a WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at the big move and post-show comments from Strowman: