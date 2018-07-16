Being The Elite (Episode 111): Alpha Club Vs. Bullet Club Match Is Official, Bad Luck Fale

If you missed the previous episode, click here for a recap.

Above is episode 111 ("All Over The Place") of Being the Elite. The video featured what the group is up to, despite being split up all over the world.

* Marty Scurll, Kenny Omega, and Cody meet up. Scurll tells the other two that Chris Jericho invited The Young Bucks into his own Alpha Club. The trio is not happy with Jericho trying to steal away Nick and Matt Jackson, and they plan on giving him a piece of their mind. Cody and Scurll are all fired up until they actually see Jericho and The Young Bucks, turning suddenly friendly towards them, Omega is very confused now. He says they look ridiculous with the Alpha Club shirts on, especially with everything the Bullet Club has been through.

* Jericho says what's the big deal if they are a group, it's not like they could have a match...on land, but at sea, now that's possible. The two side agree for a one time only match. Jericho and The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega, Marty Scurll, and Cody on Jericho's cruise in October.

* SoCal Uncensored are in Hollywood, California for the 350 Days premiere, Christopher Daniels talks some trash about actor, Stephen Amell.

* Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens speak with Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega about why they weren't involved in last week's family dinner, despite helping the group out against Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Haku at the NJPW G1 Special. Omega tells them he's been trying to push their characters on the show for a long time and they are definitely in the family. He continues that thanks to the G1 Climax, they will be getting a lot more airtime.

* Nick Jackson talks to Matt about that weird premonition he had just before their PWG match in the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.

* Cody notes how he'll be taking a little bit of time away from wrestling, but is involved in an acting project that could be just as physical.

* Adam Page is trying to ditch his cowboy boots (with some blood on them) in the trash as Kenny Omega shows up. Omega seems oblivious to what's going on, Page's "Dark Side" starts talking to himself.

* Marty and Matt are hanging in their locker room, Joey Janela stops by for a friendly hello and seems to head out, Matt didn't like him just barging into the room. Matt talks some trash like he doesn't know him and Marty reminds him that he booked Joey for "All In." Marty recaps some of the things he's done, Matt responds, "Well, guess who's jerkin' the curtain on September 1st?" Both he and Marty laugh as the camera pans, Joey hadn't left the room the entire time they were talking, and says "It's true, you guys are a couple of assh----."

* Kenny and Chase are playing video games, Omega says he's nervous to hang out with Page (who seems a bit off, showing up with no shoes on). The three play Mario Tennis, Page picks Evil Mario. As he swings his controller, Page starts having flashbacks to his attacks. Page goes after Owens, Omega stops him, and Page runs off all freaked out.

* Juice Robinson sees Bad Luck Fale backstage and gives him some props about the weight loss, tells Fale he needs to "make those towns" after not showing up for the G1 Special, and wonders if he saw what happened in his match with Josh Barnett and Jim Ross. Fale simply replies, "F--- em, Juice." Robinson asks if Fale is still cool with most of the Bullet Club, Fale repeats himself and heads off.

