Alpha Club Vs Bullet Club Match Announced For Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea

Chris Jericho is booking a huge show on the open water. His Rock n Wrestling Rager At Sea is scheduled to set sail in October. Jericho left much of the responsibilities concerning pro wrestling booking to ROH so he could concentrate on other aspects of the event. Now a match between The Alpha Club and The Bullet Club is confirmed for the cruise.

Jericho had previously stated that he would not be wrestling on the cruise because he had other commitments such as performing with his band Fozzy. This new match will see Y2J compete alongside The Young Bucks to take on Kenny Omega, Marty Scurll, and Cody Rhodes.

Omega and Jericho had a five-star encounter at Wrestle Kingdom this year where The Cleaner was victorious. Although this new booking is not a singles match, it will be an opportunity for fans on the cruise to see Jericho and Omega in the same ring once again.