Seth Rollins Vs. Dolph Ziggler To Continue After Title Match Draw, WWE SummerSlam Promo, WWE Stock

- Above is a new promo for the 2018 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn.

- WWE stock was up 3.14% today, closing at $79.39 per share. Today's high was $79.91 and the low was $76.64.

- As noted, last night's WWE Extreme Rules main event saw the 30-minute Iron Man Match between Seth Rollins and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler end in a draw at 4-4. Ziggler retained the title. Rollins took to Twitter today and wrote the following, indicating that the feud will continue: